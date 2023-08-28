New Army leaders visit Poland

U.S. Army Gen. Randy Alan George, acting chief of staff of the Army, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer getting a tour of Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, Aug. 26, 2023. The acting chief of staff of the Army and the sergeant major of the Army engaged with key personnel at USAG Poland to assess readiness and capabilities that are crucial to partnerships, crisis response, deterrence, and support to allies and partners as U.S. forces continue to adapt in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

