    VP-26 Concludes Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Training with India [Image 3 of 3]

    TN, INDIA

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Lt. Ashley Hutson 

    Commander Task Force 72

    230822-N-XF249-0003 RAJALI, India (Aug. 22, 2023) Capt. AK Singh, commanding officer of Indian Navy Air Squadron (INAS) 312, meets with LT Ryan Speir, the Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 detachment officer in charge, upon arrival in Rajali, India, Aug. 22, 2023. The U.S. and Indian navies conducted a subject matter expert exchange focused on improving interoperability between their maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces. The exchange included training on anti-submarine warfare operations as well as information sharing on issues specific to the challenges of the Indian Ocean. VP-26 is based in Jacksonville, Fla., and is currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

