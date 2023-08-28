230822-N-XF249-0001 RAJALI, India (Aug. 22, 2023) Sailors assigned to the “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 and members of the Indian Navy Air Squadron (INAS) 312 “Albatross” pose for a photo upon the arrival of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft at Rajali, India, Aug. 22, 2023. The U.S. and Indian navies conducted a subject matter expert exchange focused on improving interoperability between their maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces. The exchange included training on anti-submarine warfare operations as well as information sharing on issues specific to the challenges of the Indian Ocean. VP-26 is based in Jacksonville, Fla., and is currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 23:07 Photo ID: 7994347 VIRIN: 230822-N-XF249-1001 This work, VP-26 Concludes Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Training with India [Image 3 of 3], by LT Ashley Hutson, identified by DVIDS