    VP-26 Concludes Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Training with India [Image 1 of 3]

    VP-26 Concludes Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Training with India

    TN, INDIA

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Lt. Ashley Hutson 

    Commander Task Force 72

    230822-N-XF249-0001 RAJALI, India (Aug. 22, 2023) Sailors assigned to the “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 and members of the Indian Navy Air Squadron (INAS) 312 “Albatross” pose for a photo upon the arrival of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft at Rajali, India, Aug. 22, 2023. The U.S. and Indian navies conducted a subject matter expert exchange focused on improving interoperability between their maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces. The exchange included training on anti-submarine warfare operations as well as information sharing on issues specific to the challenges of the Indian Ocean. VP-26 is based in Jacksonville, Fla., and is currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

