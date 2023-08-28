Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Air Station Key West prepares for Tropical Storm Idalia [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Air Station Key West prepares for Tropical Storm Idalia

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    Naval Air Station Key West

    230828-N-IW125-1002 KEY WEST, Fla. (Aug. 28, 2023) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Edwin Rodriguez, from San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, right, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Robert Sutton, from Onwa, Iowa, stack sandbags in front of facility entrances at Naval Air Station Key West in preparation for tropical storm Idalia August 28, 2023. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Nicholas V. Huynh/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 19:51
    Photo ID: 7994059
    VIRIN: 230828-N-IW125-1002
    Resolution: 5557x3697
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Station Key West prepares for Tropical Storm Idalia [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Air Station Key West prepares for Tropical Storm Idalia
    Naval Air Station Key West prepares for Tropical Storm Idalia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Key West
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Air Station Key West
    Florida Keys
    Idalia
    Hurricane Season 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT