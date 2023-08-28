Naval Air Station Key West prepares for Tropical Storm Idalia

230828-N-IW125-1014 KEY WEST, Fla. (Aug. 28, 2023) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Edwin Rodriguez, from San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, covers electronics at Naval Air Station Key West in preparation for tropical storm Idalia August 28, 2023. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Nicholas V. Huynh/Released)

