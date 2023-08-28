CNRH Training With Federal Fire Department Hawaii

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (August 25, 2023) Capt. Tony Pecoraro, Red Hill Executive Agent and Lt. Cmdr. Dan Puckett, Repair Projects Manager, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH), conduct training with firefighters from Federal Fire Department Hawaii. The training is part of the Department of Defense’s ongoing planning for the safe defueling and closing of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

