    CNRH Training With Federal Fire Department Hawaii [Image 1 of 8]

    CNRH Training With Federal Fire Department Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (August 25, 2023) Capt. Tony Pecoraro, Red Hill Executive Agent and Lt. Cmdr. Dan Puckett, Repair Projects Manager, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH), conduct training with firefighters from Federal Fire Department Hawaii. The training is part of the Department of Defense’s ongoing planning for the safe defueling and closing of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 18:54
    Photo ID: 7994013
    VIRIN: 230826-N-KN989-1532
    Resolution: 5464x7650
    Size: 459.75 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRH Training With Federal Fire Department Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    Federal Fire Department
    Daniel Puckett
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Joint Task Force-Red HIll
    Tony Pecoraro

