TRADOC Best Squad Small Arms

Spc. Roby Bach, a member of the Fires Center of Excellence squad, qualifies with the M17 pistol during the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Best Squad Competition at Fort Huachuca, Arizona July 28, 2023
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 16:55
|Photo ID:
|7993855
|VIRIN:
|230828-A-HF870-6092
|Resolution:
|4267x5034
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
