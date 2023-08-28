Left, Spc. Jared Thomas, Maneuver Center of Excellence, along with his fellow squad members, qualify with the M17 pistol during the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Best Squad Competition at Fort Huachuca, Arizona July 28, 2023
This work, TRADOC Best Squad Small Arms [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Henrique De Holleben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
