Packed parachutes await use by the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. (Photo: Charlotte Francis, Joint Munitions Command)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 16:10
|Photo ID:
|7993648
|VIRIN:
|230828-A-A0796-1002
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JMC logistics management specialists visit Fort Liberty [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JMC logistics management specialists visit Fort Liberty
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT