JMC logistics management specialists visit Fort Liberty

Courtesy Photo | Paratroopers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, descend to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Paratroopers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, descend to the ground in Europe in June 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Javier Orona) see less | View Image Page

In mid-May, a trio of Joint Munitions Command logistics management specialists visited Fort Liberty, formerly known as Fort Bragg, located near Fayetteville, North Carolina.



The group — Charlotte Flynn, Ryan Senkbile and Darren Williams — gained valuable professional knowledge and learned how, like JMC, the installation is aligned with the Army’s priorities of modernization, readiness, and people.



“These types of visits enable the employees at JMC’s headquarters to better understand the work they do and how it impacts the Soldiers in the field, as well as the ammunition supply points that we coordinate munitions deliveries with to support those Soldiers,” Senkbile said.



The contingent participated in the Ammunition Requirements Management Work Group at the U.S. Army Forces Command, which is the largest Army command and a provider of expeditionary, regionally engaged, campaign-capable land forces to combatant commanders.



The primary objective of this work group was to provide training and guidance to commands, ensuring the validation of ammunition requirements for the upcoming Fiscal Years of 2024 and 2025. Attendees established face-to-face connections and recognized the importance of in-person interactions in fostering engagement and strengthening collaborative efforts.



The team of JMC reps participated in a session overseen by Chief Warrant Officer Two Caleb Scott, who serves as the Support Operations Ammunition Warrant Officer for the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade. The 82nd Airborne is responsible for strategic deployment, parachute assault for forcible entry, and securing important objectives, all within an impressive 18-hour timeframe. Scott is focused on modernizing his team's efforts, and he holds an invaluable role in the operations of Fort Liberty.



JMC’s trio also acquired a better understanding of the vital role played by riggers in packing, maintaining, and repairing parachutes. Witnessing the dedication and courage displayed by these Soldiers, regardless of their rank, reaffirmed the importance of trust within the Army's culture and its indispensable role in achieving successful missions.

The JMC staff that visited directly supports the 82nd Airborne providing the munitions that are part of these strategic deployment packages that are rigged to meet the timeline for the 82nd.



Additionally, Flynn, Senkbile and Williams visited the U.S. Army Special Operations Command headquarters. The primary mission of USASOC is to prepare for any conflict and equip the joint force with world-class Army Special Operations Forces. A briefing at USASOC highlighted the significant contribution of Civilians in providing essential support to ensure the success of Soldiers. This provided Flynn, Senkbile and Williams with a greater comprehension of the collaborative efforts necessary to maintain the readiness of the Joint Force for various operational challenges.



This meeting also provided the trio a better understanding of the unique ammunition requirements and needs for USASOC. The team that visited is tied to the distribution of these unique items whether for training in the contiguous United States or for missions being conducted outside the contiguous as USASOC provides partnership training with local national forces.



“The knowledge gained during this trip gave Ms. Flynn and Mr. Williams a greater understanding of how munitions requirements are formed, the work that is done at the Army commands in order to identify those requirements, and how we at JMC support them,” Senkbile said.