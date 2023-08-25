Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nuclear Disablement Team validates mission at simulated nuclear power plant in Alabama [Image 3 of 5]

    Nuclear Disablement Team validates mission at simulated nuclear power plant in Alabama

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Nuclear Disablement Team 1 trained with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) during an exercise that took them from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Hollywood, Alabama, where they successfully simulated powering down the Bellefonte Nuclear Power Plant. A CH-47 "Chinook" from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade supported the air assault training exercise. Courtesy photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023
    Photo ID: 7993338
    VIRIN: 230828-A-A4433-1003
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    5th Special Forces Group
    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    20th CBRNE Command
    Nuclear Disablement Team 1
    Bellefonte Nuclear Power Plant

