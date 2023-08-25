Nuclear Disablement Team validates mission at simulated nuclear power plant in Alabama

Nuclear Disablement Team 1 trained with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) during an exercise that took them from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Hollywood, Alabama, where they successfully simulated powering down the Bellefonte Nuclear Power Plant. (From the left) Maj. Aaron J. Heffelfinger, Staff Sgt. Rigoberto Olmeda, Capt. David D. Manzanares and Capt. Samuel J. Bunn from Nuclear Disablement Team 1 participate in the training exercise. Courtesy photo.

Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 Location: HOLLYWOOD, AL, US