Task Force Ivy mortarmen conduct fire support coordination exercise in Latvia

U.S. Army Pfc. Joshua Wright, a mortarman with 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division, hangs a mortar shell over an M252A1 81 mm mortar system during a fire support coordination exercise at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Aug. 26. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

