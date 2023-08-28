Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Ivy mortarmen conduct fire support coordination exercise in Latvia [Image 2 of 5]

    Task Force Ivy mortarmen conduct fire support coordination exercise in Latvia

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army mortarmen assigned to 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division, ready the base of an M252A1 81 mm mortar system during a fire support coordination exercise at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Aug. 26. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 11:09
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ivy mortarmen conduct fire support coordination exercise in Latvia [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    Victory Corps

