Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army and Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 2 of 5]

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army and Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Emma Roberts 

    AFN Bavaria

    The Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy George, and the 17th Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer, visited U.S. Army soldiers stationed in the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 25, 2023.

    They toured various units, viewed static displays of military equipment, and participated in presentations regarding the training initiatives for the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Emma Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 05:13
    Photo ID: 7992664
    VIRIN: 230825-A-GT592-1002
    Resolution: 4584x6880
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army and Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit Grafenwoehr Training Area [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Emma Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army and Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army and Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army and Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army and Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army and Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit Grafenwoehr Training Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SMA
    Training
    Grafenwoehr Training Area
    2CR
    VCSA
    7ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT