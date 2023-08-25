Vice Chief of Staff of the Army and Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit Grafenwoehr Training Area

The Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy George, and the 17th Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer, visited U.S. Army soldiers stationed in the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 25, 2023.



They toured various units, viewed static displays of military equipment, and participated in presentations regarding the training initiatives for the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Emma Roberts)

