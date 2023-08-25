U.S Army Soldiers, families and students start a 5k back-to-school race at 14th and Marne on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2023. The USAG Humphreys Education Centers hosts the event to promote a healthy start to the academic year and strengthen the bond of the Humphreys community. (DoD photo by Pvt. Jimin Lee, KATUSA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 22:33 Photo ID: 7992418 VIRIN: 230818-O-A1109-1111 Resolution: 4850x3233 Size: 10.07 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5k Race Back-to-School [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Jimin Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.