U.S Army Soldiers, families and students start a 5k back-to-school race at 14th and Marne on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2023. The USAG Humphreys Education Centers hosts the event to promote a healthy start to the academic year and strengthen the bond of the Humphreys community. (DoD photo by Pvt. Jimin Lee, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 22:33
|Photo ID:
|7992418
|VIRIN:
|230818-O-A1109-1111
|Resolution:
|4850x3233
|Size:
|10.07 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|5
This work, 5k Race Back-to-School [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Jimin Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
