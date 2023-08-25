5k Race Back-to-School

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Jimin Lee 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S Army Soldiers, families and students participate in a 5k back-to-school race at 14th and Marne on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2023. The USAG Humphreys Education Centers hosts the event to promote a healthy start to the academic year and strengthen the bond of the Humphreys community. (DoD photo by Pvt. Jimin Lee, KATUSA)

