U.S Army Soldiers, families and students participate in a 5k back-to-school race at 14th and Marne on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2023. The USAG Humphreys Education Centers hosts the event to promote a healthy start to the academic year and strengthen the bond of the Humphreys community. (DoD photo by Pvt. Jimin Lee, KATUSA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 22:32 Photo ID: 7992419 VIRIN: 230818-O-A1109-1112 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.95 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5k Race Back-to-School [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Jimin Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.