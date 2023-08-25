Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS CO Farewell Visit with VADM Nishi [Image 7 of 7]

    CFAS CO Farewell Visit with VADM Nishi

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Admiral Naruto Nishi, Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District, during a farewell office call at JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters Aug. 24, 2023. Adams met with Nishi prior to the vice admiral’s change of command and departure from JMSDF Sasebo District on Aug. 25, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

