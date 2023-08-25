Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) receives a gift from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Admiral Naruto Nishi, Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District, during a farewell office call at JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters Aug. 24, 2023. Adams met with Nishi prior to the vice admiral’s change of command and departure from JMSDF Sasebo District on Aug. 25, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 22:13 Photo ID: 7992410 VIRIN: 230824-N-WS494-1044 Resolution: 2156x3234 Size: 988.56 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS CO Farewell Visit with VADM Nishi [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.