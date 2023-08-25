Airman Kevin Bui, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, conducts preventative maintenance on brass parts aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 26, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 20:20
|Photo ID:
|7992325
|VIRIN:
|230826-N-VL893-1021
|Resolution:
|2475x3712
|Size:
|415.44 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Boxer Sailors Show Attention to Detail [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Brad Kaminksi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT