Boxer Sailors Show Attention to Detail

Airman Kevin Bui, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, conducts preventative maintenance on brass parts aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 26, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)

