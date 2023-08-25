Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Sailors Show Attention to Detail [Image 1 of 4]

    Boxer Sailors Show Attention to Detail

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brad Kaminksi 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Airman Kevin Bui, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, conducts preventative maintenance on brass parts aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 26, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)

