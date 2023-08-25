Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Sailors Show Attention to Detail [Image 4 of 4]

    Boxer Sailors Show Attention to Detail

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brad Kaminksi 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Mark Unson, a native of Cordova, Tennessee, services supportive aircraft equipment aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 26, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 20:21
    Photo ID: 7992333
    VIRIN: 230826-N-VL893-2036
    Resolution: 5188x3459
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: CORDOVA, TN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Sailors Show Attention to Detail [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Brad Kaminksi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer Sailors Show Attention to Detail
    Boxer Sailors Show Attention to Detail
    Boxer Sailors Show Attention to Detail
    Boxer Sailors Show Attention to Detail

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIMD
    AS
    LHD 4
    uss boxer
    Maintenance
    detail

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT