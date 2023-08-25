Boxer Sailors Show Attention to Detail

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Mark Unson, a native of Cordova, Tennessee, services supportive aircraft equipment aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 26, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 20:21
|Photo ID:
|7992333
|VIRIN:
|230826-N-VL893-2036
|Resolution:
|5188x3459
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|CORDOVA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
