A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Wing, departs from Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. U.S. European Command has an established network in Europe that is critical for a timely and coordinated response during crises that allows us to work together as a seamless team to address security concerns and allow all participants to contribute to international coalitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 06:39
|Photo ID:
|7991966
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-GY077-1019
|Resolution:
|4314x2880
|Size:
|670.83 KB
|Location:
|ROVANIEMI, LL, FI
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|6
This work, C-130J Super Hercules departs Rovaniemi Air Base [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
