C-130J Super Hercules departs Rovaniemi Air Base

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Wing, departs from Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. A permanent presence in Europe provides the United States military with strategic access vital in

meeting our NATO commitment. That permanent presence sets the stage and is a central factor in connecting with Allies and Partners resulting in stronger partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 06:39 Location: ROVANIEMI, LL, FI