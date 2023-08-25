Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130J Super Hercules departs Rovaniemi Air Base [Image 2 of 2]

    ROVANIEMI, LL, FINLAND

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Wing, departs from Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. A permanent presence in Europe provides the United States military with strategic access vital in
    meeting our NATO commitment. That permanent presence sets the stage and is a central factor in connecting with Allies and Partners resulting in stronger partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)

