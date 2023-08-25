A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Wing, departs from Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, during the multinational exercise, Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 23, 2023. A permanent presence in Europe provides the United States military with strategic access vital in
meeting our NATO commitment. That permanent presence sets the stage and is a central factor in connecting with Allies and Partners resulting in stronger partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel.)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 06:39
|Photo ID:
|7991969
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-GY077-1024
|Resolution:
|4650x3104
|Size:
|294.36 KB
|Location:
|ROVANIEMI, LL, FI
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|6
This work, C-130J Super Hercules departs Rovaniemi Air Base [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT