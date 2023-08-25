230826-N-LK647-1279 AKSAZ NAVAL BASE, Turkiye (Aug. 26, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) man the rails, as the ship pulls into Aksaz Naval Base, Turkiye, Aug. 26, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.27.2023 04:55 Photo ID: 7991908 VIRIN: 230826-N-LK647-1279 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.32 MB Location: TR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Ports at Aksaz Naval Base, Turkiye [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.