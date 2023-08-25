Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Ports at Aksaz Naval Base, Turkiye [Image 2 of 11]

    USS Normandy Ports at Aksaz Naval Base, Turkiye

    TURKEY

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230826-N-LK647-1250 AKSAZ NAVAL BASE, Turkiye (Aug. 26, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Robert Thompson, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), uses a laser range finder from the fantail, as Normandy pulls into Aksaz Naval Base, Turkiye, Aug. 26, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 04:55
    Photo ID: 7991906
    VIRIN: 230826-N-LK647-1250
    Resolution: 6651x4434
    Size: 934.21 KB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Ports at Aksaz Naval Base, Turkiye [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

