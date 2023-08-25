USS Normandy Ports at Aksaz Naval Base, Turkiye

230826-N-LK647-1250 AKSAZ NAVAL BASE, Turkiye (Aug. 26, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Robert Thompson, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), uses a laser range finder from the fantail, as Normandy pulls into Aksaz Naval Base, Turkiye, Aug. 26, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

