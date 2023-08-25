Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Participates in Noble Chinook [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Benfold Participates in Noble Chinook

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    North Pacific Ocean (Aug. 25, 2023) Seaman Aguirre-Macias Omar signals the Royal Canadian Navy replenishment ship MV Asterix while aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a replenishment-at-sea in the North Pacific Ocean on Aug. 25. Noble Chinook is part of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-led Large Scale Global Exercise 23, a series of joint and multi-national military activities and operations that demonstrate a robust presence and the strength of regional partnerships, interoperability and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 03:15
    Photo ID: 7991849
    VIRIN: 230825-N-YS413-1165
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 820.93 KB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold Participates in Noble Chinook [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UNDERWAY
    USS BENFOLD
    DDG 65
    DESRON 15
    CTF 71

