USS Benfold Participates in Noble Chinook

North Pacific Ocean (Aug. 25, 2023) Sailors conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Royal Canadian Navy replenishment ship MV Asterix while aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) in the North Pacific Ocean on Aug. 25. Noble Chinook is part of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-led Large Scale Global Exercise 23, a series of joint and multi-national military activities and operations that demonstrate a robust presence and the strength of regional partnerships, interoperability and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

