25th ID Welcomes New Commanding General

A U.S. Army Soldier Assigned to the 25th Infantry Division stands at parade rest during the division change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan is now assigned as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, Headquarters, Dept. of the Army, Washington, D.C., and Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans most recently served as the Chief of Staff, U.S. Special Operations Command.

