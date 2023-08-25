A U.S. Army Soldier Assigned to the 25th Infantry Division stands at parade rest during the division change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan is now assigned as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, Headquarters, Dept. of the Army, Washington, D.C., and Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans most recently served as the Chief of Staff, U.S. Special Operations Command.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 20:52
|Photo ID:
|7991205
|VIRIN:
|230825-A-WL612-1016
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|549.67 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th ID Welcomes New Commanding General [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Jordan Balzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
