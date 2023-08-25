25th ID Welcomes New Commanding General

U.S. Army Soldiers salute during the division change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan is now assigned as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, Headquarters, Dept. of the Army, Washington, D.C., and Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans most recently served as the Chief of Staff, U.S. Special Operations Command.

