    25th ID Welcomes New Commanding General [Image 1 of 3]

    25th ID Welcomes New Commanding General

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jordan Balzano 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers salute during the division change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan is now assigned as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, Headquarters, Dept. of the Army, Washington, D.C., and Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans most recently served as the Chief of Staff, U.S. Special Operations Command.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID Welcomes New Commanding General [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Jordan Balzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division
    Change of Command
    Tropic Lightning

