U.S. Army Soldiers salute during the division change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2023. Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan is now assigned as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, Headquarters, Dept. of the Army, Washington, D.C., and Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans most recently served as the Chief of Staff, U.S. Special Operations Command.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 20:52
|Photo ID:
|7991203
|VIRIN:
|230825-A-WL612-1015
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|337.75 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th ID Welcomes New Commanding General [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Jordan Balzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
