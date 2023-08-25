Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army South Tests New T2C2 System [Image 3 of 3]

    Army South Tests New T2C2 System

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army South and 56th Signal Battalion Soldiers conduct a communications exercise to test the capabilities of the newly acquired transportable tactical command communications (T2C2) system for the Army South contingency command post (CCP), August 22, 2023. The Army South CCP is a rapidly deployable headquarters capable of providing Joint Task Force support designed to plan and conduct small-scale contingency operations for situations that may arise in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 14:19
    Photo ID: 7990632
    VIRIN: 230823-A-JF826-1032
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army South Tests New T2C2 System [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army South Tests New T2C2 System
    Army South Tests New T2C2 System
    Army South Tests New T2C2 System

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army South Tests New T2C2 System

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CCP
    Modernization
    56th Signal Battalion
    T2C2
    U.S. Army South Contingency Command Post
    transportable tactical command communications

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT