Army South Tests New T2C2 System

U.S. Army South and 56th Signal Battalion Soldiers conduct a communications exercise to test the capabilities of the newly acquired transportable tactical command communications (T2C2) system for the Army South contingency command post (CCP), August 22, 2023. The Army South CCP is a rapidly deployable headquarters capable of providing Joint Task Force support designed to plan and conduct small-scale contingency operations for situations that may arise in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

