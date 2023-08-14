ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2023) U.S. Navy ENS Adam Ben-Porath assigned to San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) stands surface warfare coordinator (SWC) watch during an air defense exercise (ADEX) in support of Large Scale Exercise 2023, Aug 11, 2023. New York is participating in U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist William Bennett IV)

Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 This work, USS New York supports Large Scale Exercise 2023, by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.