    USS New York supports Large Scale Exercise 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    USS New York supports Large Scale Exercise 2023

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Seaman William Bennett 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician Senior Chief Ryan Legge (Left) & Fire Controlman Chief Brian Boyer assigned to San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) stands air defense (ADWC) watch during an air defense exercise (ADEX) in support of Large Scale Exercise 2023, Aug 11, 2023. New York is participating in U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Large Scale Exercise 2023, which provides a venue to test and refine current and new technologies and platforms to reinforce our current position as a supreme maritime force and provide feedback used to inform future innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist William Bennett IV)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 12:33
    Photo ID: 7990300
    VIRIN: 230811-N-OF444-1044
    Resolution: 4153x3065
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York supports Large Scale Exercise 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS New York
    LPD 21
    LSE
    Large Scale Exercise 2023
    LSE2023

