Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team tours Texas military community [Image 6 of 8]

    Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team tours Texas military community

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Drill spectator, Phuomg Bui, takes a photo with U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team ceremonial guardsman, Airman 1st Class Kai Norwood, at the Texas State Drill Competition meet-and-greet event in San Antonio, Texas, on Aug. 18, 2023. During the San Antonio tour, the Drill Team performed at several public and military venues, showcasing the unit’s discipline, skill and precision. Established in 1948 and comprised of approximately 300 ceremonial guardsmen, the Honor Guard performs more than 3,000 missions per year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 12:14
    Photo ID: 7990291
    VIRIN: 230818-F-HL483-1123
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team tours Texas military community [Image 8 of 8], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team tours Texas military community
    Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team tours Texas military community
    Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team tours Texas military community
    Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team tours Texas military community
    Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team tours Texas military community
    Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team tours Texas military community
    Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team tours Texas military community
    Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team tours Texas military community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Drill Team
    Air Force
    San Antonio
    Basic Military Training
    Texas State Drill Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT