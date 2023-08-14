Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team tours Texas military community

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performs for a crowd at the Texas State Drill Competition meet-and-greet event in San Antonio, Texas, on Aug. 18, 2023. During the San Antonio tour, the Drill Team performed at several public and military venues, showcasing the unit’s discipline, skill and precision. Established in 1948 and comprised of approximately 300 ceremonial guardsmen, the Honor Guard performs more than 3,000 missions per year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)

