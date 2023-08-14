Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TVA Truman Dam Stoplogs [Image 1 of 2]

    TVA Truman Dam Stoplogs

    WARSAW, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Jessica Schaeffer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Stoplogs are being lowered in front of tainter gate two at Truman Dam near Warsaw, Missouri, on June 21, 2023. To the right end, see the powerplant portion of the dam where six intakes can produce hydropower.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 08:49
    Photo ID: 7989930
    VIRIN: 230621-A-VB777-1038
    Resolution: 4988x3179
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: WARSAW, MO, US 
    TVA Truman Dam Stoplogs
    2023 Truman Gate #2 Stoplog Placement

    TAGS

    hydropower
    tainter gate
    Truman Lake
    Truman Dam

