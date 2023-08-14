Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Truman Gate #2 Stoplog Placement [Image 2 of 2]

    2023 Truman Gate #2 Stoplog Placement

    WARSAW, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Jessica Schaeffer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Control panels in the Truman Powerhouse, Warsaw, Missouri, on June 21, 2023.

    TVA Truman Dam Stoplogs
    2023 Truman Gate #2 Stoplog Placement

    Truman and Stockton Dams produce hydropower for region: Celebrate National Hydropower Day

    control panel
    hydropower
    Truman Lake
    Truman Dam
    Truman Powerhouse

