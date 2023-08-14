U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Commanding General, U.S. Army Gen. Darryl Williams greets Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer at U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters at Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 24, 2023. U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Commanding General, U.S. Army Gen. Darryl Williams, and U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah E. Inman, briefed the two Army senior leaders here on the command’s enduring role and support in the European and African theaters.



Discussions also centered on Gen. George’s four focus areas for the Army: warfighting, delivering ready combat power, undergoing continuous transformation, and strengthening the profession of arms. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 06:30 Photo ID: 7989849 VIRIN: 230824-A-YQ762-1040 Resolution: 4500x3214 Size: 8 MB Location: WIESBADEN, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Senior leaders visit USAREUR-AF headquarters [Image 10 of 10], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.