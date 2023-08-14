Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Senior leaders visit USAREUR-AF headquarters [Image 6 of 10]

    Army Senior leaders visit USAREUR-AF headquarters

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Thomas Mort 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, and acting Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, Gen. Randy George, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer visit U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters at Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 24, 2023. U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Commanding General, U.S. Army Gen. Darryl Williams, and U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah E. Inman, and brigade-level command teams briefed the two Army senior leaders here on the command’s enduring role and support in the European and African theaters.

    Discussions also centered on Gen. George’s four focus areas for the Army: warfighting, delivering ready combat power, undergoing continuous transformation, and strengthening the profession of arms. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

