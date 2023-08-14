Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Demo Team Arrives for Gowen Thunder

    BOISE, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Two F-35 Lightning II aircraft with the F-35 Demonstration Team assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing out of Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrive in preparation for the Gowen Thunder 2023 Airshow and Open House at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, August 26-27, 2023. The F-35 Demonstration Team showcases aerodynamic performance and advanced integrated avionics as the U.S. Air Forces newest fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

    This work, F-35 Demo Team Arrives for Gowen Thunder [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    388th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National gUard
    Gowen Thunder
    F35 Demonstration Team

