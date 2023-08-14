Two F-35 Lightning II aircraft with the F-35 Demonstration Team assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing out of Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrive in preparation for the Gowen Thunder 2023 Airshow and Open House at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, August 26-27, 2023. The F-35 Demonstration Team showcases aerodynamic performance and advanced integrated avionics as the U.S. Air Forces newest fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 20:23 Photo ID: 7989383 VIRIN: 230824-Z-VT588-1263 Resolution: 7445x4653 Size: 4.08 MB Location: BOISE, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 Demo Team Arrives for Gowen Thunder [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.