Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed Working to Provide the Best Experience to its Patients [Image 1 of 3]

    Walter Reed Working to Provide the Best Experience to its Patients

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Harvey Duze 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    On Thursday, August 24, 2023, American Red Cross volunteers Hanna Molly Wilson (Station Manager), and Hanna Peters (Assistant Station Manager), along with Brigid Herrick, Walter Reed’s Chief Experience Officer (CXO) made rounds with the ARC Comfort Cart at the Pharmacy located in America Zone, Bldg. 19. There they distributed snacks and drinks to patients waiting to have their prescriptions filled.

    Said Ms. Herrick, “While embracing the inevitable changes in health care today, [Walter Reed] is committed to transparency with our beneficiaries and team members. MHS GENESIS has brought new systems and processes that our staff are learning and implementing to deliver optimum patient care. Today we had the chance to partner with American Red Cross and our pharmacy team members to ensure that our patients and families have the best possible experience while waiting for their prescriptions to be filled safely.”

    (Photographs by Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications, WRNMMC)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 15:16
    Photo ID: 7988645
    VIRIN: 230824-A-IJ998-1003
    Resolution: 4200x3360
    Size: 8.78 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed Working to Provide the Best Experience to its Patients [Image 3 of 3], by Harvey Duze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Walter Reed Working to Provide the Best Experience to its Patients
    Walter Reed Working to Provide the Best Experience to its Patients
    Walter Reed Working to Provide the Best Experience to its Patients

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    American Red Cross
    Walter Reed
    patient care
    MHS GENESIS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT