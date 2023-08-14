Walter Reed Working to Provide the Best Experience to its Patients

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, American Red Cross volunteers Hanna Molly Wilson (Station Manager), and Hanna Peters (Assistant Station Manager), along with Brigid Herrick, Walter Reed’s Chief Experience Officer (CXO) made rounds with the ARC Comfort Cart at the Pharmacy located in America Zone, Bldg. 19. There they distributed snacks and drinks to patients waiting to have their prescriptions filled.



Said Ms. Herrick, “While embracing the inevitable changes in health care today, [Walter Reed] is committed to transparency with our beneficiaries and team members. MHS GENESIS has brought new systems and processes that our staff are learning and implementing to deliver optimum patient care. Today we had the chance to partner with American Red Cross and our pharmacy team members to ensure that our patients and families have the best possible experience while waiting for their prescriptions to be filled safely.”



(Photographs by Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications, WRNMMC)

