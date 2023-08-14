Walter Reed Working to Provide the Best Experience to its Patients

American Read Cross Volunteer Molly Wilson (Station Manager) distributes snacks to Autumn Grarrett and Ashten Benson while the two wait at the America Zone, Bldg. 19 Pharmacy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Walter Reed) on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Molly along with American Red Cross volunteer Hanna Peters (Assistant Station Manager), and Brigid Herrick, Walter Reed’s Chief Experience Officer (CXO) made rounds with the ARC Comfort Cart at the Pharmacy, where they distributed snacks and drinks to patients waiting to have their prescriptions filled.



Said Ms. Herrick, “While embracing the inevitable changes in health care today, [Walter Reed] is committed to transparency with our beneficiaries and team members. MHS GENESIS has brought new systems and processes that our staff are learning and implementing to deliver optimum patient care. Today we had the chance to partner with American Red Cross and our pharmacy team members to ensure that our patients and families have the best possible experience while waiting for their prescriptions to be filled safely.”



(Photographs by Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications, WRNMMC)

