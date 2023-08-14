Two military generals discover shared upbringing in tiny Midwestern town

For the past year, retired Army Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division (left), and Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein Jr., commander, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, have served less than two miles from each other on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey – and, until recently, they had no idea about the history they shared, both hailing from the tiny Midwestern town of Athens, Michigan. (Courtesy photo)

