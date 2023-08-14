Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two military generals discover shared upbringing in tiny Midwestern town [Image 3 of 3]

    Two military generals discover shared upbringing in tiny Midwestern town

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    99th Readiness Division

    For the past year, retired Army Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division (left), and Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein Jr., commander, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, have served less than two miles from each other on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey – and, until recently, they had no idea about the history they shared, both hailing from the tiny Midwestern town of Athens, Michigan. (Courtesy photo)

