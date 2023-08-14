Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two military generals discover shared upbringing in tiny Midwestern town [Image 1 of 3]

    Two military generals discover shared upbringing in tiny Midwestern town

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Retired Army Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division (left), and Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein Jr., commander, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, represent their services on the reviewing stand during the 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan. For the past year, these two-star generals have served less than two miles from each other on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey – and, until recently, they had no idea about the history they shared, both hailing from the tiny Midwestern town of Athens, Michigan. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Athens
    99th Readiness Division
    Air Force Expeditionary Center
    Rodney Faulk
    John M. Klein

