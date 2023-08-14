Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    143rd MP Company conducts Vehicle Gunnery during Annual Training at Fort Drum [Image 8 of 8]

    143rd MP Company conducts Vehicle Gunnery during Annual Training at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    A High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or humvee, from the 143rd Military Police Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, waits to drive out of the maneuver area at Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 13, 2023. The 143rd Military Police Company employs humvees and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles, or M-ATVs, as tactical vehicles. These vehicles provide protection for troops while simultaneously allowing a platform from which crew served weapons can be mounted and employed. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 11:57
    Photo ID: 7988333
    VIRIN: 230813-Z-QC464-2051
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 28.62 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 143rd MP Company conducts Vehicle Gunnery during Annual Training at Fort Drum [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Connecticut Army National Guard
    CTARNG
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard
    CT Guard

