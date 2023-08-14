143rd MP Company conducts Vehicle Gunnery during Annual Training at Fort Drum

A High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or humvee, from the 143rd Military Police Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, waits to drive out of the maneuver area at Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 13, 2023. The 143rd Military Police Company employs humvees and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles, or M-ATVs, as tactical vehicles. These vehicles provide protection for troops while simultaneously allowing a platform from which crew served weapons can be mounted and employed. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

