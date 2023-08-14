U.S. Army Spc. Tyler Yusi, military police assigned to the 143rd Military Police Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, drives a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or humvee, during vehicle gunnery at Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 13, 2023. During vehicle gunnery, vehicle crews traverse the live fire range’s maneuver area and engage targets while conducting defensive and offensive operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 11:57
|Photo ID:
|7988332
|VIRIN:
|230813-Z-QC464-2038
|Resolution:
|5489x3659
|Size:
|11.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 143rd MP Company conducts Vehicle Gunnery during Annual Training at Fort Drum [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
143rd MP Company conducts Vehicle Gunnery during Annual Training at Fort Drum
