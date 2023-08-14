Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    143rd MP Company conducts Vehicle Gunnery during Annual Training at Fort Drum [Image 7 of 8]

    143rd MP Company conducts Vehicle Gunnery during Annual Training at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Tyler Yusi, military police assigned to the 143rd Military Police Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, drives a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or humvee, during vehicle gunnery at Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 13, 2023. During vehicle gunnery, vehicle crews traverse the live fire range’s maneuver area and engage targets while conducting defensive and offensive operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 11:57
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    This work, 143rd MP Company conducts Vehicle Gunnery during Annual Training at Fort Drum [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Connecticut Army National Guard
    CTARNG
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard
    CT Guard

