143rd MP Company conducts Vehicle Gunnery during Annual Training at Fort Drum

U.S. Army Spc. Tyler Yusi, military police assigned to the 143rd Military Police Company, 192nd Military Police Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, drives a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or humvee, during vehicle gunnery at Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 13, 2023. During vehicle gunnery, vehicle crews traverse the live fire range’s maneuver area and engage targets while conducting defensive and offensive operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US