New MPs can PCS with a friend to their first duty station under battle-buddy assignment initiative

Military Police trainees with Company E, 701st Military Police Battalion, conduct non-lethal riot training in May here. Under a U.S. Army MP School program now in place called the U.S. Army MP Battle Buddy Assignment Initiative, new active-duty Soldiers can complete a permanent change of station to their first duty station with their initial entry training battle buddies to help ease some of the stress of PCSing as a new Soldier. (Photo courtesy of Company E, 701st Military Police Battalion.)
