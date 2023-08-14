New MPs can PCS with a friend to their first duty station under battle-buddy assignment initiative

Military Police trainees with Company E, 701st Military Police Battalion, conduct non-lethal riot training in May here. Under a U.S. Army MP School program now in place called the U.S. Army MP Battle Buddy Assignment Initiative, new active-duty Soldiers can complete a permanent change of station to their first duty station with their initial entry training battle buddies to help ease some of the stress of PCSing as a new Soldier. (Photo courtesy of Company E, 701st Military Police Battalion.)

Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US