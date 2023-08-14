Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New MPs can PCS with a friend to their first duty station under battle-buddy assignment initiative [Image 2 of 2]

    New MPs can PCS with a friend to their first duty station under battle-buddy assignment initiative

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Military Police trainees with Company E, 701st Military Police Battalion, conduct non-lethal riot training in May here. Under a U.S. Army MP School program now in place called the U.S. Army MP Battle Buddy Assignment Initiative, new active-duty Soldiers can complete a permanent change of station to their first duty station with their initial entry training battle buddies to help ease some of the stress of PCSing as a new Soldier. (Photo courtesy of Company E, 701st Military Police Battalion.)

